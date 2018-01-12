Pokemon News: Detective Pikachu Game Coming to U.S.

In the latest Pokemon news, you will soon be able to play as Pikachu in a hard-boiled detective game.

The move marks another step in the recent resurgence of Pokemon that began with Pokemon Go’s release in 2016. The action-adventure aptly titled Detective Pikachu is being rolled out in the U.S. and the rest of the world on the Nintendo 3DS on March 23rd, according to an announcement from The Pokemon Company today.

Unsurprisingly, the game features Pikachu in a talking role as a detective who drinks coffee and carries a gun along. The goal of the game is to help out a boy named Tim find his father.

The Pikachu will also get his own amiibo — a real toy that is compatible with the game — that will help you find out real in-game hints during the game. Also, the Pikachu amiibo will be roughly twice as big as your average amiibo version of the electric rat.

Detective Pikachu was already released by The Pokemon Company in Japan back in 2016, while a live-action version adaptation of the game is currently being developed, with Ryan Reynolds being connected to the role of the voice of the sleuth.

Reynolds will not be part of the game, however. The film’s script will be written by Guardians of the Galaxy co-writer Nicole Perlman and it will be co-written by Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch.