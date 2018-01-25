Poor Earnings Momentum Downgrade American Airlines Group (AAL) to Sell

As one of the 110 companies in the GICS Transportation sector American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) is a component of the 18 company Airlines GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of AAL is $27.9 billion which places it in the top 25% of its industry group. The ranking for AAL by Portfolio Grader places it 11 among the 18 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 69 among the 110 companies in the sector, and number 3,001 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

AAL is rated as a Sell using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. The shares have been downgraded from a Hold to a Sell in the last week.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Transportation sector number 17 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Airlines industry group is ranked 80 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The company scores are below-average in 6 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

AAL's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. AAL's score for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give American Airlines Group a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures AAL's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at AAL's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of AAL's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.