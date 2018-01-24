Poor Industry Group Rank Keep Sprint (S) a Strong Sell

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) is one of the 72 companies in the GICS Communications sector, and a component of the 25 company Wireless Telecommunications GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of S is $21.9 billion which places it in the upper half of its industry group. The stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 23 among the 25 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 63 among the 72 companies in the sector, and number 4,293 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

S has a current recommendation of Strong Sell using Louis Navellier's approach to investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. S has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Communications sector number 6 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Wireless Telecommunications industry group is ranked 50 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Sprint has attained below-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are significantly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. S's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Sprint a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure S's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology balances the relative value of S's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.