Poor Industry Group Rank Limit Comcast (CMCSA) Rating

As one of the 568 companies in the GICS Consumer Discretionary sector Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is a member of the 93 company Media GICS industry group within this sector. CMCSA has a market value of $187.2 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group. The ranking for CMCSA by Portfolio Grader places it 37 among the 93 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 278 among the 568 companies in the sector, and number 2,436 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

CMCSA is rated as a Hold using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking CMCSA has had from Portfolio Grader for 3 months.

The Consumer Discretionary sector is ranked number 10 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Media industry group is ranked 61 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

CMCSA has attained above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 5 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. CMCSA's ranking for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Comcast places in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge CMCSA's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of CMCSA's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

