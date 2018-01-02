Poor Quant Score Caps Upgrade of Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Shares

Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK) is one of 288 companies within the Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 362 company GICS Energy sector. CHK's market value is $3.6 billion which places it in the upper half of its industry group. The stock's Portfolio Grader ranking currently places it 237 among the 288 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 283 among the 362 companies in the sector, and number 4,016 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

CHK has a current recommendation of Sell using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Energy sector number 12 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 60 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores the company has realized are average or below-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

CHK's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. CHK's metric for return on equity is better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. Chesapeake Energy's fundamental scores give CHK a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure CHK's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of CHK's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

