Poor Quant Score Limit Marathon Oil (MRO) Rating

As one of the 186 companies in the GICS Energy Minerals sector Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) is a constituent of the 133 company Oil & Gas Production GICS industry group within this sector. MRO has a market value of $16.0 billion which is in the top quarter of its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for MRO puts it 61 among the 133 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 90 among the 186 companies in the sector, and number 2,521 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks MRO as a Hold. With proprietary fundamental and quantitative analytical tools developed by Louis Navellier, this stock analytical tool assesses approximately 5,000 stocks weekly. MRO has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Energy Minerals sector number 17 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Oil & Gas Production industry group is ranked 97 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Marathon Oil has achieved above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 5 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are significantly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. MRO's grades for cash flow and return on equity are significantly worse than its industry group average. Marathon Oil's fundamental scores give MRO a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures MRO's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at MRO's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology balances the relative value of MRO's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

