Power Ball Jackpot Hits $460 Million for Wednesday Drawing

The Power Ball jackpot is now sitting at $460 million for its next drawing.

The next drawing for the Power Ball jackpot will take place later today. If someone were to win today’s jackpot, they could take the annuity or cash option. The cash option will have the person taking home $291 million. The annuity option has the prize being sent out to the winner on a yearly basis over a period of 30 years. This payment increases by 5% each year to keep up with the cost of living.

The last drawing for the Power Ball jackpot took place on Dec. 30, 2017. The winning numbers were 28, 36, 41, 51, 58 and 24. There was no jackpot winner in this drawing, but there were a few other winners. This includes three winners that matched five numbers for a $1 million prize. One person also won $2 million through the Match 5 Power Play option.

There were also several other winners of much smaller prizes during the last drawing for the Power Ball jackpot. In total, the drawing included 2,182,906 winners. The total amount of winnings that were handed out for this drawing came to $18,752,484.

The Power Ball jackpot isn’t the only lottery that is now sitting above $400 million. Those looking to take a chance on the Mega Millions jackpot also have quite the large prize up for grabs. The Mega Millions jackpot is currently sitting at $418 million and the next drawing will be on Friday. You can follow this link to learn more about it.

