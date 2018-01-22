Quant Score Keep Ford Motor (F) a Sell

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is classified as a member of the 10 company Motor Vehicles GICS industry group, which is part of the 116 company GICS Consumer Durables sector. F has a market value of $48.7 billion which is in the bottom half of its industry group. F's current Portfolio Grader score places it 9 among the 10 companies in this industry group; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 98 among the 116 companies in the sector, and number 3,861 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

F has a current recommendation of Sell using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing system. F has maintained this ranking for 5 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Durables sector number 4 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Motor Vehicles industry group is ranked 101 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores F has earned are average or below-average scores in 1 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

F's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. F's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are discernibly better than its industry group average. Ford Motor's fundamental scores give F a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views F's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at F's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring system takes into account the relative value of F's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.