Quant Score Keep Marathon Oil (MRO) a Sell

Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) is ranked as a Sell using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing approach. MRO has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Hold to a Sell.

The company is a component of the 132 company Oil & Gas Production GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 185 company GICS Energy Minerals sector. The market value of MRO is $15.2 billion which falls in the top quarter of its industry group The ranking for MRO by Portfolio Grader places it 78 among the 132 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Energy Minerals sector number 18 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Oil & Gas Production industry group is ranked 99 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores received by the company are average or below-average scores in 5 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are significantly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. MRO's scores for cash flow and return on equity are decidedly worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Marathon Oil a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views MRO's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at MRO's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, MRO currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

