Quant Score Keeps Vantiv, Inc. Class A (VNTV) Shares a Buy

Vantiv, Inc. Class A (NYSE:VNTV) ranks in the top 25% of its industry group, Information Technology Services, and in the top quarter of its sector group, Technology Services, with a market value of $12.6 billion. From an investment attractiveness vantage point, VNTV is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 83 among the 327 companies in the sector; Portfolio Grader's current ranking for VNTV puts it 31 among the 115 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half and number 803 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks VNTV as a Buy. The methodology for investing incorporated in this tool, developed by Louis Navellier, researches and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. The shares have been downgraded from a Strong Buy to a Buy in the last week.

The Technology Services sector is ranked number 2 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Information Technology Services industry group is ranked 22 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

VNTV has realized above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 2 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. VNTV's grades for cash flow and return on equity are strikingly better than its industry group average. Vantiv, Inc. Class A's fundamental scores give VNTV a place in the top decile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge VNTV's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, VNTV currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.