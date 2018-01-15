Quant Score Limit Citigroup (C) Rating

The current recommendation of Hold for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) is computed using Louis Navellier's methodology for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 2 months.

The company is one of the 990 companies in the GICS Finance sector and is a component of the 30 company Financial Conglomerates GICS industry group within this sector. C's market value is $203.2 billion which places it in the top 25% of its industry group The ranking for C by Portfolio Grader places it 16 among the 30 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Finance sector number 16 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Financial Conglomerates industry group is ranked 40 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

C has realized above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 5 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

C's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and sales growth that are below-average, while the score for earnings growth is above-average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is better than average. C's metric for cash flow is strikingly better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. These fundamental scores give Citigroup a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view C's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach evaluates the relative value of C's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.