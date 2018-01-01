Quant Score Make Helios & Matheson Analytics (HMNY) a Buy

The current recommendation of Buy for Helios & Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:HMNY) is computed using the methods for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. HMNY has maintained this ranking for the last month.

HMNY is a constituent of the 91 company IT Services GICS industry group, which is part of the 700 company GICS Information Technology sector. HMNY's market value is $0.1 billion which places it in the fourth quartile relative to its peers The ranking for HMNY by Portfolio Grader places it 24 among the 91 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Information Technology sector number 3 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The IT Services industry group is ranked 29 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Helios & Matheson Analytics has achieved above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

HMNY's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. HMNY's scores for return on equity and cash flow are much better than its industry group average. Helios & Matheson Analytics' fundamental scores give HMNY a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge HMNY's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of HMNY's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.