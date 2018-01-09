Quant Score Make Macys (M) a Sell

Currently, Macys Inc (NYSE:M) has a Sell using Louis Navellier's investing methodology and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 8 months.

As one of the 148 companies in the GICS Retail Trade sector the company is a member of the 5 company Department Stores GICS industry group within this sector. M has a market value of $7.5 billion which is in the top half of its industry group M is currently ranked by Portfolio Grader at number 4 within the 5 companies in this industry group.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Retail Trade sector number 17 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Department Stores industry group is ranked 107 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores achieved by M are average or below-average scores in 2 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for earnings growth and operating margin that are significantly above average, while the score for sales growth is well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. M's score for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. Macys' fundamental scores give M a place in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure M's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, M currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.