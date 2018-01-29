Quant Score Make Southwest Energy (SWN) a Sell at recent price of $5

Southwest Energy Co's (NYSE:SWN) Sell recommendation is further impacted by being in a sector and an industry group that are rated below average in attractiveness. Aspects of this recommendation include a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the bottom eighth, a ranking in its industry group that is in the bottom eighth, a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is unattractive, and an analytical score that is below average. The a Sell rating for SWN is based on the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The system for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool assesses and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. SWN has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

SWN ranks in the top half of its industry group, Oil & Gas Production, and in the upper half of its sector group, Energy Minerals, with a market value of $2.5 billion.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Energy Minerals sector number 18 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Oil & Gas Production industry group is ranked 102 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

SWN has achieved average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

SWN's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. SWN's score for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. Southwest Energy's fundamental scores give SWN a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view SWN's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system takes into account the relative value of SWN's shares based on the recent $5 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.