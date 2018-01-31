Quant Score Make Zynga (ZNGA) a Buy at recent price of $3.6

The Buy recommendation for Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is the result of an analytical score that is near average, a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the top quarter, a ranking in its industry group that is in the top quarter, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is attractive. As a component of a sector and an industry group that are rated well above average in attractiveness, the company's Buy recommendation is all the more notable. Portfolio Grader currently ranks ZNGA as a Buy. The methods for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool evaluates and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 7 months.

The company is one of the 326 companies in the GICS Technology Services sector and is a constituent of the 93 company Internet Software/Services GICS industry group within this sector. ZNGA's market value is $3.2 billion which falls in the upper half of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for ZNGA puts it 15 among the 93 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position.

The Technology Services sector is ranked number 2 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Internet Software/Services industry group is ranked 26 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Zynga has attained above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. ZNGA's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Zynga places in the top quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view ZNGA's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $3.6 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, ZNGA currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.