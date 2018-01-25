Quant Score Penalize Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR.A) Rating

Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (NYSE:PBR.A) is a member of the 20 company Integrated Oil GICS industry group, which is part of the 186 company GICS Energy Minerals sector. The market value of PBR.A is $32.1 billion which places it in the lower half of its industry group. The current Portfolio Grader ranking for PBR.A puts it 11 among the 20 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 65 among the 186 companies in the sector, and number 2,144 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks PBR.A as a Hold. The system for investing incorporated in this tool, developed by Louis Navellier, evaluates and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. PBR.A has maintained this ranking for 3 months.

The Energy Minerals sector is ranked number 18 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Integrated Oil industry group is ranked 28 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras has achieved above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

PBR.A's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. PBR.A's score for cash flow is better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. These fundamental scores give Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge PBR.A's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, PBR.A currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.