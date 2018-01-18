Quant Score Penalize Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) Rating

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) is ranked as a Hold using Louis Navellier's methods for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking SIRI has had from Portfolio Grader for 3 months.

As one of the 259 companies in the GICS Consumer Services sector SIRI is a component of the 25 company Broadcasting GICS industry group within this sector. SIRI has a market value of $25.2 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group The ranking for SIRI by Portfolio Grader places it 8 among the 25 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Services sector number 13 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Broadcasting industry group is ranked 110 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Sirius XM Holdings has achieved above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 2 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

SIRI's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. SIRI's metric for cash flow is materially better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is well below-average. Sirius XM Holdings' fundamental scores give SIRI a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge SIRI's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, SIRI currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.