Quant Score Restrict ChinaNet Online Holdings (CNET) Rating

ChinaNet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) is a component of the 93 company Internet Software/Services GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 327 company GICS Technology Services sector. CNET's market value is $0.1 billion which falls in the bottom quarter of its industry group. The current Portfolio Grader ranking for CNET puts it 67 among the 93 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 217 among the 327 companies in the sector, and number 2,454 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

CNET has a current recommendation of Hold using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 3 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Technology Services sector number 2 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Internet Software/Services industry group is ranked 24 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

ChinaNet Online Holdings has realized above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

CNET's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. CNET's score for cash flow is markedly better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is well below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, ChinaNet Online Holdings places in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge CNET's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, CNET currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.