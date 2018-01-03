Quant Score Restrict Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) Rating

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) is one of the 568 companies in the GICS Consumer Discretionary sector, and a component of the 93 company Media GICS industry group within this sector. SIRI's market value is $24.7 billion which falls in the top quarter of its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for SIRI puts it 30 among the 93 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 249 among the 568 companies in the sector, and number 2,210 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

SIRI has a current recommendation of Hold using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking SIRI has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Discretionary sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Media industry group is ranked 61 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Sirius XM Holdings has achieved above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 2 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. SIRI's grade for cash flow is better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is well below-average. Sirius XM Holdings' fundamental scores give SIRI a place in the top decile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view SIRI's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring system balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, SIRI currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.