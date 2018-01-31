Quiksilver CEO Disappears Off French Coast

Quiksilver CEO Pierre Agnes has gone missing.

The Quiksilver CEO went missing after setting out on his boat early Tuesday. His boat later washed up on the shore of a French beach, but there was no sign of Agnes. A search is now underway for the missing person.

Local authorities say that they don’t know if the Quiksilver CEO was on his own when he took off in his boat. The area has been experiencing rough waters, but visibility is currently clear. There are helicopters and boats taking part in the search for Agnes, reports The Local France.

The Quiksilver CEO frequently takes his boat out in the mornings. He left from Capbreton and his boat was later found at Hossegor, which is a town just a short distance from Capbreton. Agnes reportedly sent a message to port authorities saying that his return would be delayed by low visibility due to large waves.

Quiksilver is a surfing brand that was founded in Australia and now has its headquarters in the U.S. Agnes has been with the company for close to 30 years and has been working at its European headquarters in Saint-Jean-de-Luz.

Quiksilver has recently undergone a name change to Boardriders and restructured some of its businesses. It has also been looking to buy Australian rival Billabong. Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE: OAK ) is in control of Boardriders and already has a 19% stake in Billabong. The new company would have a total of 630 stores.

