‘Racist’ H&M Hoodie Ad Pulled After Online Backlash

It may be a new year, but we’re still dealing with the same type of controversies as 2017. This time it’s over a “racist” H&M hoodie ad.

The ad that sparked this controversy shows a black child wearing a green H&M hoodie with the text “coolest monkey in the jungle” printed on it. This caught the attention of social media users that perceived the ad as racists and complained about it online.

In response to these complaints, the ad with the black child wearing the H&M hoodie is no longer on the company’s website. However, H&M will still be selling the hoodie. The ad only appeared on the British version of the company’s website, reports CNNMoney.

Here’s some comments from users on Twitter Inc (NASDAQ: TWTR ) concerning the H&M hoodie.

“Every company should invest in training that encompasses cultural competency and sensitivity. It is absolutely necessary.”

“In the year 2018 there’s no way brands/art directors can be this negligent and lack awareness. If look at other sweaters in same category they have white kids. We have to do better.”

“They hate us but want our culture 🙄😒 #HM is never getting business from me again.”

“@hm before an advert or commercial gets publicly released, it must have gone through thorough checks by you & your legal dept/team for any offensive content. So this isn’t excusable as it was delebrate to create attention for @hm to then apologise afterwards👎🏾 #racism #king”

“Am I the only one who doesn’t feel h&m meant it like that with the black little baby in the monkey shirt? Kids wear little cute stuff like that all the time.”

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.