Range Resources (RRC) a Strong Sell at recent price of $14.63, on Funereal Quant Score

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) a Strong Sell. This analytical tool researches stocks by employing proprietary fundamental and quantitative analytical. RRC has maintained this ranking for 4 months. Range Resources's Strong Sell recommendation is the outcome of a process of analysis that is proprietary and produced results that were below average in 6 areas: an economic sector rated below average in attractiveness, an industry group rated below average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the bottom eighth, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the bottom eighth, an analytical score that is near average, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is among the least attractive.

With a $3.8 billion market value, RRC ranks in the top 25% of its industry group, Oil & Gas Production, and in the upper half of its sector group, Energy Minerals, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 124 among the 134 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 174 among the 187 companies in the sector of its Energy Minerals sector, and number 4,300 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

The Energy Minerals sector is ranked number 18 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Oil & Gas Production industry group is ranked 102 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Range Resources has achieved below-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

RRC's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are discernibly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. RRC's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Range Resources places in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure RRC's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach balances the relative value of RRC's shares based on the recent $14.63 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

