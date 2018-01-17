Rating for Vale SA (VALE) Lowered by Drooping Earnings Momentum

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Steel, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Non-Energy Minerals, with a market value of $66.4 billion. From an investment attractiveness vantage point, VALE is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 58 among the 150 companies in the sector; Portfolio Grader's current ranking for VALE puts it 7 among the 25 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half and number 1,746 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

VALE has a current recommendation of Hold using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. The shares have been downgraded from a Buy to a Hold in the last week.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Non-Energy Minerals sector number 7 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Steel industry group is ranked 105 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Vale SA has received above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 2 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

VALE's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that worse than average. VALE's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are appreciably better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Vale SA a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure VALE's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system balances the relative value of VALE's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.