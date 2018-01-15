Rating of Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) Stock Lowered From a Hold to Sell

Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is ranked as a Sell using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing system. PBR has been downgraded from a Hold to a Sell in the last week.

With a $42.7 billion market value, the company ranks in the bottom half of its industry group, Integrated Oil, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Energy Minerals, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the current Portfolio Grader ranking for PBR puts it 15 among the 20 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 120 among the 186 companies in the sector of its Energy Minerals sector, and number 3,138 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Energy Minerals sector number 17 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Integrated Oil industry group is ranked 34 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The company scores are below-average in 7 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. PBR's grade for cash flow is better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras' fundamental scores give PBR a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges PBR's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at PBR's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach considers the relative value of PBR's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.