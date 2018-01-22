Rating on Forward Industries (FORD) Raised to Buy From a Hold

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Forward Industries Inc (NASDAQ:FORD) a Buy. The methods for investing incorporated in this analytical tool developed by Louis Navellier evaluates and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. The shares have been upgraded from a Hold to a Buy in the last week.

The company ranks in the bottom quarter of its industry group, Other Consumer Specialties, and in the bottom quarter of its sector group, Consumer Durables, with a market value of $0.0 billion.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Durables sector number 4 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Other Consumer Specialties industry group is ranked 87 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

FORD has achieved above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

FORD's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much better than average. FORD's metric for cash flow is decidedly better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. Forward Industries' fundamental scores give FORD a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures FORD's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at FORD's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, FORD currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.