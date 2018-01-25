Rating on McDermott International (MDR) Shares Declines to Sell

McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) ranks in the top quarter of its industry group, Oilfield Services/Equipment, and in the top half of its sector group, Industrial Services, with a market value of $2.2 billion. From an investment attractiveness vantage point, MDR is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 82 among the 172 companies in the sector; Portfolio Grader's current ranking for MDR puts it 23 among the 56 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position and number 3,224 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks MDR as a Sell. With proprietary fundamental and quantitative metrics developed by Louis Navellier, this stock analytical tool assesses approximately 5,000 stocks weekly. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

The Industrial Services sector is ranked number 20 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oilfield Services/Equipment industry group is ranked 121 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores the company has realized are average or below-average scores in 0 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. MDR's grades for return on equity and cash flow are noticeably better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give McDermott International a position in the top decile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view MDR's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology considers the relative value of MDR's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.