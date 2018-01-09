Rating on Microsoft (MSFT) Raised to Strong Buy From a Buy

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) is a constituent of the 82 company Packaged Software GICS industry group, which is part of the 329 company GICS Technology Services sector. MSFT's market value is $680.8 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group. Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 9 among the 82 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 38 among the 329 companies in the sector, and number 346 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

MSFT has a current recommendation of Strong Buy using Louis Navellier's investing system and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Technology Services sector number 2 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Packaged Software industry group is ranked 40 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

MSFT has achieved well above-average scores in 2, and above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. MSFT's ranking for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Microsoft a position in the top decile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge MSFT's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, MSFT currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

