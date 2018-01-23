Rating on Verizon (VZ) Shares Downgraded to Sell

Verizon Communication Inc (NYSE:VZ) is a $211.8 billion in market value component of the Major Telecommunications GICS industry group where the current Portfolio Grader ranking for VZ puts it 16 among the 20 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average. VZ is ranked squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 55 among the 72 companies in the sector and number 3,092 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks VZ as a Sell. Using Louis Navellier's investing methodology this stock analysis tool evaluates stocks by employing proprietary fundamental and quantitative analytical tools. The shares have been downgraded from a Hold to a Sell in the last week.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Communications sector number 6 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Major Telecommunications industry group is ranked 29 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The company scores are below-average in 7 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. VZ's ranking for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Verizon places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges VZ's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at VZ's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring system considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, VZ currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

