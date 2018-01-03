Raw Water: 7 Dangers to Consider Before You Drink Up

Raw water is one of the latest health fads that honestly makes no sense.

Source: Shutterstock

A company called Live Water based in Los Angeles charges $27 for a glass orb containing one liter of water, and $69 for a glass gallon dispenser, holding 2.5 gallons of water.

Live Water, a raw water company based in Los Angeles, charges $27 (£19.92) for a glass orb containing one litre of water and $69 (£50.91) for a glass gallon dispenser holding 2.5 gallons of water. “Tap water? You’re drinking toilet water with birth control drugs in them,” founder Mukhande Singh told The New York Times.

Here are seven dangers to consider before drinking raw water:

It is unfiltered, untreated and unsterilized.

The water has chloramine and fluoride, which is bad for your dental health.

Cholera, dysentery or typhoid fever could occur from drinking raw water.

Doctors have said that without proper water treatment, there are acute health risks.

The illnesses and bacteria you could pick up from drinking unfiltered water include E. coli bacteria, viruses, parasites and cancerous chemicals.

The World Health Organization says that drinking contaminated water causes roughly more than half a million diarrheal deaths every year.

Besides all the diseases that drinking raw water can cause, it can also decrease your quality of life.

Zero Mass Water from Arizona has raised $24 million in venture capital to place systems in people’s houses that allows them to collect water directly from the atmosphere around their homes.