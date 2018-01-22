8 Notable Dividend Stocks Boost Payouts, Including Realty Income

Despite fears of a government shutdown, the S&P 500 Index climbed higher again last week to reach yet another record high. Eight notable dividend stocks increased their payouts over the last week. This included three energy companies, two real estate investment trusts, and two regulated utilities.

Meanwhile, investors cheered a solid start to fourth-quarter earnings season, and a number of fresh payout raises only added to the positive sentiment.

Here are eight dividend stocks increasing payouts.

Realty Income Corp (NYSE: O ) raised its monthly dividend by 3%, thereby increasing it from 21.25 cents per share to 21.9 cents. Shareholders of record as of February 1 will be eligible for the increased dividend. The retail-focused real estate investment trust will pay out on February 15. O shares will trade ex-dividend on January 31.

O Dividend Yield: 4.95%

A.O. Smith Corp (NYSE: AOS ) announced a 29% increase to its quarterly dividend, which raises its payout from 14 cents per share to 18 cents. Dividends will be paid from the water heater manufacturer on February 15 to shareholders of record as of January 31. AOS shares trade ex-dividend on January 30.

AOS Dividend Yield: 0.84%

Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE: HCLP ) announced a 33% increase to its quarterly dividend, raising it from 15 cents per share to 20 cents. The producer of fracking sand will pay dividends on February 13 to shareholders of record as of February 1. HCLP shares become ex-dividend on January 31.

HCLP Dividend Yield: 6.48%

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR ) raised its quarterly dividend by 6%, thus increasing it from 34 cents per share to 36 cents. Shareholders of record as of January 31 will be eligible for the higher dividend. The entertainment, education and recreation real-estate investment trust will pay out on February 15. EPR shares will trade ex-dividend on January 30.

EPR Dividend Yield: 7.14%

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED ) grew its quarterly dividend from 69 cents per share to 71.5 cents, representing a raise of 4%. For shareholders of record as of February 14, the regulated electric utility will pay out its higher dividends on March 15. ED shares trade ex-dividend on February 13.

ED Dividend Yield: 3.49%

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE: WEC ) increased its quarterly dividend by 6% to 55.25 cents per share from 52 cents. Shareholders of record as of February 14 will receive dividends from the electric and gas utility on March 1. The company’s shares trade ex-dividend on February 13.

WEC Dividend Yield: 3.50%

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE ) increased its quarterly dividend by 3%, thereby raising its payment to 77 cents per share from 74.5 cents. Shareholders of record as of January 29 will receive their higher dividends on February 14 from the natural gas pipeline operator. OKE shares will be ex-dividend on January 26.

OKE Dividend Yield: 5.30%

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE: PSXP ) increased its quarterly dividend by 5%, raising its payment to 67.8 cents per share from 64.6 cents. Shareholders of record as of January 31 will receive dividends from the operator of midstream energy assets on February 13. The company’s shares trade ex-dividend on January 30.

PSXP Dividend Yield: 5.00%

As of this writing, Brian Bollinger was long A.O. Smith.

