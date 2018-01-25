Regions Financial (RF) a Hold on Poor Sales Growth

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) a Hold. The approach to investing incorporated in this analytical tool developed by Louis Navellier assesses and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. RF has maintained this ranking for 3 months.

The company is classified as a constituent of the 31 company Major Banks GICS industry group, which is part of the 990 company GICS Finance sector. RF has a market value of $21.2 billion which is in the fourth quartile relative to its peers The ranking for RF by Portfolio Grader places it 12 among the 31 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Finance sector number 15 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Major Banks industry group is ranked 51 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Regions Financial has achieved above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

RF's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than the industry average, while the rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are better than average. RF's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Regions Financial places in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure RF's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, RF currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.