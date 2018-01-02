Robust Earnings Momentum Metrics Drive Ranking of Pareteum (TEUM) to Buy

Pareteum Corp (NYSE:TEUM) is ranked as a Buy using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methods. The shares have been upgraded from a Hold to a Buy in the last week.

The company is a $0.0 billion in market value component of the Diversified Telecommunication Services GICS industry group where the ranking for TEUM by Portfolio Grader places it 15 among the 43 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile. TEUM is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 26 among the 64 companies in the sector of its Telecommunication Services sector and 1,545 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Telecommunication Services sector number 5 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Diversified Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 36 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

TEUM has achieved above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 3 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are much better than average. TEUM's scores for return on equity and cash flow are much better than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Pareteum places in the top decile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure TEUM's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach considers the relative value of TEUM's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

