Sagging Earnings Growth Make Oasis Petroleum (OAS) a Sell

Oasis Petroleum Inc (NYSE:OAS) is one of the 186 companies in the GICS Energy Minerals sector, and a constituent of the 133 company Oil & Gas Production GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of OAS is $2.2 billion which falls in the top half of its industry group. The stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 107 among the 133 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 151 among the 186 companies in the sector, and number 3,710 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

OAS has a current recommendation of Sell using the system of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Energy Minerals sector number 17 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Oil & Gas Production industry group is ranked 97 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

OAS scores are below-average in 5 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

OAS's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than the industry average, while the rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are much better than average. OAS's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Oasis Petroleum a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure OAS's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring system evaluates the relative value of OAS's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.