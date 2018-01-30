Sagging Earnings Visibility Make Kapstone Paper and Packaging (KS) a Sell at recent price of $34.71

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Kapstone Paper and Packaging Corp (NYSE:KS) a Sell. With proprietary fundamental and quantitative metric based, this analytical tool evaluates nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking KS has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months. Kapstone Paper and Packaging Corp's Sell recommendation is the conclusion of an analytical process that is proprietary and produced outcomes that were below average in 6 areas: an economic sector ranked below average in attractiveness, an industry group rated below average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the bottom quarter, ranking in its industry group that is in the bottom quarter, analytical scoring that is near average, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is unattractive.

With a $2.6 billion market value, the company ranks in the top half of its industry group, Pulp & Paper, and in the top half of its sector group, Process Industries, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, currently KS is ranked 10 among the 12 companies in this industry group by Portfolio Grader; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 139 among the 165 companies in the sector of its Process Industries sector, and number 3,954 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Process Industries sector number 13 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pulp & Paper industry group is ranked 74 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

KS has achieved average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

KS's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much better than average. KS's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Kapstone Paper and Packaging a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view KS's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach considers the relative value of KS's shares based on the recent $34.71 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.