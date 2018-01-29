Sales Growth Analytics Make General Electric (GE) a Strong Sell at recent price of $16.13

The Strong Sell recommendation for General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) is based in part on a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is among the least attractive, an analytical score that is well below average, and a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the bottom eighth, and a ranking in its sector group that is in the bottom eighth. Being a part of an industry group and sector that are ranked below average in attractiveness makes GE's recommendation stand out even more. GE is rated as a Strong Sell by means of the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This analytical tool evaluates stocks by employing proprietary fundamental and quantitative analytical. GE has maintained this ranking for 5 months.

GE is classified as a member of the 14 company Industrial Conglomerates GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 279 company GICS Producer Manufacturing sector. The market value of GE is $139.9 billion which places it in the top quarter of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for GE puts it 14 among the 14 companies in this industry group.

The Producer Manufacturing sector is ranked number 14 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Industrial Conglomerates industry group is ranked 73 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

General Electric has achieved below-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

GE's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. GE's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, General Electric places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures GE's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at GE's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system evaluates the relative value of GE's shares based on the recent $16.13 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.