Sales Growth Hamper Citigroup (C) Rating

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) is a $199.4 billion in market value constituent of the Financial Conglomerates GICS industry group where The current Portfolio Grader ranking for C puts it 17 among the 30 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position. C is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 364 among the 990 companies in the sector and number 1,870 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

C is rated as a Hold using Louis Navellier's methods for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 2 months.

The Finance sector is ranked number 16 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Financial Conglomerates industry group is ranked 37 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Citigroup has realized above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

C's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and sales growth that are below-average, while the score for earnings growth is above-average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. C's score for cash flow is strikingly better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. These fundamental scores give Citigroup a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view C's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology weighs the relative value of C's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.