Sales Growth Keep Ambev (ABEV) a Buy

Currently, Ambev SA (NYSE:ABEV) has a Buy using the system for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 2 months.

The company is a $104.8 billion in market value constituent of the Beverages: Alcoholic GICS industry group where the ranking for ABEV by Portfolio Grader places it 8 among the 18 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half. ABEV is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 59 among the 155 companies in the sector of its Consumer Non-Durables sector and 1,355 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Non-Durables sector number 3 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Beverages: Alcoholic industry group is ranked 10 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Ambev has achieved above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well below-average, and a score for sales growth that is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is better than average. ABEV's score for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Ambev's fundamental scores give ABEV a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge ABEV's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, ABEV currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.