Sales Growth Keep Starbucks (SBUX) a Sell at recent price of $57.99

The current recommendation of Sell for Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) is derived using the algorithmic processes imbedded in the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. With unique fundamental and quantitative algorithmic, this analytical tool assesses nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. SBUX has maintained this ranking for 6 months. Starbucks Corp's Sell recommendation is the conclusion of a proprietary process of evaluation and produced outcomes that were above average in 3 areas: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top half, and analytical scoring that is above average; and produced below average conclusions in 3 areas: an industry group ranked below average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the middle third, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is below average.

SBUX is one of the 258 companies in the GICS Consumer Services sector and is a member of the 57 company Restaurants GICS industry group within this sector. SBUX's market value is $83.0 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for SBUX puts it 28 among the 57 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Services sector number 11 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Restaurants industry group is ranked 104 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The company has achieved average or below-average scores in 3 of the 8 areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. SBUX's ranking for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Starbucks a position in the top decile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view SBUX's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system assesses the relative value of SBUX's shares based on the recent $57.99 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.