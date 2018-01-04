Sales Growth Make Ford Motor (F) a Sell

The current recommendation of Sell for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has been derived by using the system for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. F has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

F is one of the 568 companies in the GICS Consumer Discretionary sector and is a constituent of the 11 company Automobiles GICS industry group within this sector. F's market value is $50.7 billion which places it in the upper half of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for F puts it 10 among the 11 companies in this industry group.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Discretionary sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Automobiles industry group is ranked 41 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The company scores are below-average in 1 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. F's grades for return on equity and cash flow are discernibly better than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Ford Motor places in the top quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge F's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology weighs the relative value of F's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.