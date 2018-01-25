Sales Growth Penalize Himax Technologies (HIMX) Rating

Currently, Himax Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HIMX) has a Hold using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking HIMX has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months.

HIMX ranks in the bottom half of its industry group, Semiconductors, and in the upper half of its sector group, Electronic Technology, with a market value of $1.7 billion.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Electronic Technology sector number 5 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Semiconductors industry group is ranked 43 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

HIMX has achieved above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

HIMX's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that is much better than the industry average but a score for earnings surprises that is much worse than average. HIMX's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Himax Technologies a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge HIMX's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology considers the relative value of HIMX's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.