Seagate Technology (STX) a Hold on Feeble Sales Growth

Currently, Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) has a Hold using the methodology of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking STX has had from Portfolio Grader for 3 months.

STX is a member of the 13 company Technology Hardware Storage & Peripherals GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 222 company GICS Information Technology sector. STX's market value is $12.4 billion which places it in the upper half of its industry group STX is currently ranked by Portfolio Grader at number 5 among the 13 companies in this industry group.

The Information Technology sector is ranked number 4 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Technology Hardware Storage & Peripherals industry group is ranked 48 among the 68 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Seagate Technology has received above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 2 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

STX's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for earnings growth and operating margin that are above average, while the score for sales growth is well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. STX's grades for return on equity and cash flow are better than its industry group average. Seagate Technology's fundamental scores give STX a place in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge STX's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology considers the relative value of STX's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

