39 Sears Stores Closing 2018: List of Latest Locations

Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD ) is planning to close more stores in 2018. The following are the latest Sears stores closing their doors.

Source: Shutterstock

5900 Old Seward Hwy, Anchorage (Sur), AK

1679 W Lacey Blvd, Hanford, CA

24137 Valencia Blvd, Santa Clarita, CA

9000 Northgate Mall, San Rafael, CA

100 Brea Mall, Brea, CA

100 Westminster Mall, Westminster, CA

5540 Winfield Blvd, San Jose, CA

3240 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, DE

5900 West Glades Road, Boca Raton, FL

2930 Watson Blvd, Centerville, GA

2060 Crossroads Blvd., Waterloo, IA

200 W Hanley Ave, Coeur D Alene, ID

1543 Poleline Road E, Twin Falls, ID

Orland Square Mall, Orland Park, IL

1602 State Road 50, Bourbonnais, IL

3000 W Deyoung Street, Marion, IL

1100 S Green River Road, Evansville, IN

1100 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington, MA

693 Stillwater Avenue, Bangor, ME

2700 State Street, Bismarck, ND

1201 Hooper Avenue, Toms River, NJ

195 N Broadway, Hicksville, NY

1300 Ulster Avenue, Kingston, NY

6000 Glenway Avenue, Cincinnati, OH

3030 Gateway Street, Springfield, OR

1260 Lloyd Center, Portland, OR

1008 Ross Park Mall Drive, Pittsburgh, PA

7300 Bustleton Avenue, Philadelphia, P

1155 Carlisle Street, Hanover, PA

2200 N Maple Avenue, Rapid City, SD

1000 Hwy #6 ,Houston, TX

4511 North Midkiff Road, Midland, TX

12625 N I‐H 35, Austin, TX

1000 Newgate Mall, Ogden, UT

15711 Aurora Avenue N, Shoreline, WA

1701 S Commons Street, Federal Way, WA

121 Ne Hampe Way, Chehalis, WA

1555 Green Bay Plaza, Green Bay, WI

Brookfield Square, Brookfield, WI

The locations on the Sears stores closing list will be shutting down between early March and Early April. Liquidation sales will start as early as Jan. 12 at these stores. Employees at these stores will receive severance pay and can also apply to transfer to other nearby locations.

Alongside the Sears stores closing list was one for Kmart locations shutting down in 2018. You can follow this link to learn more about it.

SHLD stock was down 2% as of noon Friday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.