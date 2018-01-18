Sinking Industry Group Rank Make Target (TGT) a Sell

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) a Sell. Using Louis Navellier's investing methodology, this analytical tool researches stocks by employing proprietary fundamental and quantitative analytical tools. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 6 months.

TGT is a $41.8 billion in market value component of the Discount Stores GICS industry group where currently Portfolio Grader ranks TGT 8 within the 10 companies in this industry group. TGT is ranked in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 84 among the 148 companies in the sector of its Retail Trade sector and 2,965 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Retail Trade sector number 18 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Discount Stores industry group is ranked 32 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores earned by the company are average or below-average scores in 5 of the 8 areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

TGT's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, while the scores for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are better than average. TGT's score for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Target a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge TGT's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology weighs the relative value of TGT's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.