Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) a Hold at recent price of $5.98, on Pallid Quant Score

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) a Hold. The methodology for investing incorporated in this analytical tool researches and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 3 months. Sirius XM Holdings Inc's Hold recommendation is the conclusion of a proprietary process of evaluation and produced outcomes that were above average in 5 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top half, ranking in its industry group that is in the top half, a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is better than average and an analytical score that is near average; and produced below average conclusions in 1 area: an industry group rated below average in attractiveness.

As one of the 258 companies in the GICS Consumer Services sector SIRI is a constituent of the 25 company Broadcasting GICS industry group within this sector. SIRI's market value is $27.5 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for SIRI puts it 9 among the 25 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Services sector number 11 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Broadcasting industry group is ranked 105 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Sirius XM Holdings has achieved above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 3 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average and well above-average respectively, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are much better than average, while the score for earnings revisions is worse than average. SIRI's score for cash flow is appreciably better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is well below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Sirius XM Holdings places in the top quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge SIRI's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach assesses the relative value of SIRI's shares based on the recent $5.98 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'.

