Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) Industry Group Rank Limit Rating

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) is ranked as a Hold using the approach of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 3 months.

With a $24.5 billion market value, the company ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Broadcasting, and in the top decile of sector group, Consumer Services, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, Portfolio Grader's current ranking for SIRI puts it 8 among the 25 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 91 among the 257 companies in the sector of its Consumer Services sector, and number 1,746 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Services sector number 14 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Broadcasting industry group is ranked 111 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Sirius XM Holdings has achieved above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 2 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. SIRI's metric for cash flow is appreciably better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is well below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Sirius XM Holdings places in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views SIRI's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at SIRI's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology balances the relative value of SIRI's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.