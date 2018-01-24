Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) Sales Growth Hamper Rating

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) a Hold. The methodology for investing incorporated in this analytical tool developed by Louis Navellier assesses and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking SIRI has had from Portfolio Grader for 3 months.

The company is a $25.8 billion in market value constituent of the Broadcasting GICS industry group where Portfolio Grader's current ranking for SIRI puts it 9 among the 25 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile. SIRI is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 98 among the 258 companies in the sector of its Consumer Services sector and 1,735 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Services sector number 11 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Broadcasting industry group is ranked 103 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Sirius XM Holdings has realized above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 2 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

SIRI's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average and well above-average respectively, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. SIRI's score for cash flow is discernibly better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is well below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Sirius XM Holdings places in the top decile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge SIRI's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, SIRI currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.