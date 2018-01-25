Six Flags to Build World’s First Solar-Powered Theme Park

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX ) is planning to build the world’s first solar-powered theme park.

Okay, Six Flags isn’t actually building an all-new theme park. Instead, the company is planning to take one of its already-existing theme parks and power it with solar energy. The theme park getting the solar conversion is the Six Flags Great Adventure location in New Jersey.

To complete the change to solar power at the Six Flags Great Adventure, SIX is teaming up with KDC Solar. This will have the company placing solar carports over select parts of its parking lot. There will also be 40 acres worth of solar panels that we be mounted on the ground.

The solar panels that are being added to the Six Flags park will be providing it with 23.5-megawatts of power. SIX says that it expects construction of the solar panels to start in March. It is currently expecting the project to reach completion by the end of next year.

“This project represents a giant step toward becoming a net-zero carbon facility,” Six Flags Great Adventure Park President John Winkler, said in a statement. “Clean energy is right for the environment and our future, and we look forward to decades of environmental stewardship with our partner, KDC Solar.”

Six Flags notes that the theme park undergoing the change has already been moving toward a greener future. This includes recycling more than 60% of its annual waste. The park has also made the switch from paper towels to hand dryers.

SIX stock was up slightly as of noon Thursday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.