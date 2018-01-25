Slumping Earnings Momentum Keep United Continental Holdings (UAL) a Sell

Currently, United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) has a Sell using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. UAL has maintained this ranking for 3 months.

The company is a $22.7 billion in market value constituent of the Airlines GICS industry group where the current Portfolio Grader ranking for UAL puts it 17 among the 18 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average. UAL is ranked squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 98 among the 110 companies in the sector of its Transportation sector and 4,104 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

The Transportation sector is ranked number 17 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Airlines industry group is ranked 80 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores the company has earned are average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

UAL's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, a ranking for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, and a score for earnings revisions that is better than average. UAL's grade for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. These fundamental scores give United Continental Holdings a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures UAL's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at UAL's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, UAL currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.