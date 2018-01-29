Sohu.com Inc. Stock Plunges on Earnings Miss

Sohu.com Inc (NASDAQ: SOHU ) stock was falling hard today following the release of its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2017.

During the fourth quarter of 2017, Sohu.com Inc reported losses per share of $2.01. This is worse than its losses per share of $1.79 from the same time last year. It was also bad news for SOHU stock by coming in below Wall Street’s losses per share estimate of $1.44 for the quarter.

Revenue reported by Sohu.com Inc for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $509.63 million. The internet company reported revenue of $516.06 million in the same period of the year prior. This didn’t help SOHU stock today as analysts were looking for revenue of $523.87 million for the period.

Sohu.com Inc reported an operating loss of $40.84 million for the fourth quarter of the year. The company’s operating loss from the same quarter of the previous year came in at $51.65 million.

Net loss reported by Sohu.com Inc for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $269.58 million. This is a drop from the company’s net loss of $37.09 million that was reported in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Sohu.com Inc also provided an outlook for the first quarter of 2018 in its most recent earnings report. SOHU is expecting losses per share for the period to range from $1.65 to $1.90. Wall Street is estimating losses per share of $1.81 for the first quarter of 2018.

Sohu.com Inc is expecting its revenue for the first quarter of 2018 to come in between $410 million and $435 million. Analysts are current expecting it to report revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter.

SOHU stock was down 16% as of Monday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.