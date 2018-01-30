Solid Quant Score Make Dr Pepper Snapple Group (DPS) a Buy at recent price of $117.07

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc (NYSE:DPS) is ranked as a Buy using the Portfolio Grader algorithmic stock evaluator. The methods for investing incorporated in this analytical tool assesses and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking DPS has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month. The Buy recommendation for Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc is the conclusion of an analytical process that is proprietary which generated results that were above average in 4 areas: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness, an industry group ranked above average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the top half, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is attractive; and produced below average outcomes in 2 areas: ranking in its industry group that is in the middle third-below average and analytical scores that are below average.

DPS is one of 18 companies within the Beverages: Non-Alcoholic GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 155 company GICS Consumer Non-Durables sector. DPS has a market value of $17.3 billion which is in the top half of its industry group The ranking for DPS by Portfolio Grader places it 12 among the 18 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot.

The Consumer Non-Durables sector is ranked number 3 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Beverages: Non-Alcoholic industry group is ranked 3 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

DPS has achieved above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. DPS's score for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Dr Pepper Snapple Group a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views DPS's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at DPS's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology weighs the relative value of DPS's shares based on the recent $117.07 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.